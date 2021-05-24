Virginia Department of Health report for Monday, May 24:
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported three COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,803 and 212 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 76 (673,105 total)
• Deaths: 10 (11,116 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: Three cases and no deaths, for 7,803 and 212 deaths
• Lee County: One case, for 2,430 and 48 deaths.
• Norton: Remained at 290 and seven deaths.
• Scott County: One case, for 1,852 and 58 deaths.
• Wise County: One case, for 3,231 and 99 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots — 53,220; fully vaccinated – 24,124
Statewide: daily shots — 4,536,973; fully vaccinated – 3,627,128
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO — rose from 2.3% to 2.4%
• Statewide — remained at 2.8%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.