The Virginia Department of Health report for Saturday, May 8:
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net 12 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for pandemic totals of 7,687 and 203 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 779 (666,111 total)
• Deaths: 24 (10,885 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: 12 net cases and one death for 7,687 and 203 deaths
• Lee County: no cases and one death for 2,418 and 47 deaths
• Norton: VDH adjusted down by one case for 282 and seven deaths
• Scott County: three cases for 1,822 and 53 deaths
• Wise County: 10 cases for 3,165 and 96 deaths
Vaccinations:
• LENOWISCO: total daily shots — 50,710; fully vaccinated — 22,741
• Statewide: daily shots — 3,967,836; fully vaccinated — 2,929,835
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 5.8% to 6%
• Statewide: rose from 4.4% to 4.5%
How to get vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000