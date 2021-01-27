The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases neared 30 and 370 people were vaccinated, according to Wednesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 27 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,397 and 163 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw nine cases and one death for 2,611 cases and 84 deaths. Scott County had nine cases for 1,475 and 44 deaths.
Lee County had eight cases for 2,083 and 33 deaths. Norton saw one case for 228 and two deaths.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced changes to the VDH’s online vaccine summary dashboard (vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/), which now includes total vaccine doses allocated to each health district.
In the LENOWISCO district, 6,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since vaccines became available in Virginia — 370 additional doses since Tuesday’s report and 7.41% of the district population. That compares to 16,425 doses allocated to hospitals, health care providers and the health department since December.
The number of people in the district who have received the recommended two doses is 758 — 0.88% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 602,983 vaccine doses have been given and 78,261 people received two doses, meaning 0.91% of the state's 8.63 million population has been fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 5,227 new cases and 54 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 488,553 cases and 6,228 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 6,323,165 of 8.63 million residents, or 73.27%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,112,697 people have been tested to date, or 59.29%. In the LENOWISCO district, 37,299 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 43.13%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 18.2% to 19.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 12.5% to 12.3%.
One new outbreak, in an unspecified congregate living setting, was reported in the LENOWISCO district for a pandemic total of 54.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 30 inmate cases and added a case for six active staff/contractor cases Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and dropped a case for two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 23-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall three-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk, while Lee County Schools was ranked higher-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.