Virginia Department of Health report for Wednesday, May 5
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported eight COVID-19-related cases and one death for pandemic totals of 7,750 infections and 202 deaths.
Statewide:
• Cases: 842 (663,538 total)
• Deaths: 21 (10,844 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: eight cases and one death for 7,750 and 202 deaths
• Lee County: remained at 2,414 cases and 46 deaths
• Norton: remained at 281 cases and seven deaths
• Scott County: three cases and one death for 1,816 cases and 53 deaths
• Wise County: five cases for 3,141 and 96 deaths
Vaccinations:
• LENOWISCO: daily shots — 49,454; fully vaccinated — 21,912
• Statewide: daily shots — 3,886,366; fully vaccinated — 2,783,936
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 3.9% to 4.6%
• Statewide: dropped from 4.5% to 4.3%
How to get vaccinated:
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000