Far Southwest Virginia’s number of COVID-19 cases has increased by almost 40, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 39 cases for totals of 3,062 and 77 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 19 cases for totals of 952 and 14 deaths. Wise County had 14 cases for 1,241 and 49 deaths.
Scott County tallied four cases for 784 and 14 deaths. Norton added two cases for 85 and no deaths.
The VDH reported that the state had 2,228 new cases and 31 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 240,063 cases and 4,093 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 3,832,218 of 8.63 million residents, or 44.41%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,341,426 people have been tested to date, or 38.72%. In the LENOWISCO district, 24,510 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 28.34%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report remained at 14.3%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 7.5% to 8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases but added two cases for four active staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added a case for six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn held steady at 16 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as rising after a 71-day increase in daily cases.
The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as rising based on an overall 56-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest- risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district.
Lee County schools were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County Schools were ranked moderate-risk, and Norton City and Scott County schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.