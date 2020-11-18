Northeast Tennessee’s new COVID-19 cases climbed above 360 Wednesday as the region’s pandemic total surpassed 19,600 and the state saw daily cases rise by more than 2,600.
Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the area's total to 352. One death each was reported in Hawkins, Washington, Carter and Greene counties while Sullivan County had two deaths.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 53 new deaths and 4,472 additional cases brought the state's pandemic totals to 4,048 deaths (3,749 confirmed as COVID-19 and 299 probable) and 325,201 cases (301,901 confirmed as COVID-19 and 23,300 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases, 279,931 (86%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers were based on 23,974 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 17.12% — a 3.9% increase from Tuesday.
Ballad Health’s Wednesday daily COVID-19 scorecard reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Wednesday included:
— 46 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days;
— 246 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 41 in intensive care; 29 on ventilators;
— 32,073 total cases and 576 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
Each of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Wednesday, according to the TDH, for a total of 364 additional cases — more than triple Tuesday’s 111 reported cases. Cases by county: 110 in Sullivan; 72 in Washington; 72 in Greene; 54 in Carter; 26 in Hawkins; 20 in Unicoi; nine in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 19,617 Wednesday. By county: 5,504 in Sullivan; 5,197 in Washington; 2,663 in Greene; 2,363 in Carter; 1,696 in Hawkins; 1,346 in Johnson; 713 in Unicoi; and 135 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 741 in Sullivan; 670 in Washington; 352 in Carter; 386 in Greene; 245 in Hawkins; 124 in Unicoi; 68 in Johnson; and seven in Hancock.
With 53 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: 24 in the 81+ group; 14 in the 71-80 group; seven in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; two in the 31-40 group; and one in the 11-20 age group.