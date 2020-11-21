Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level remained below 300 for a second day Saturday as Tennessee saw daily cases climb over the 4,000 mark.
Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the region’s total to 383. One death each was reported in Washington, Johnson and Unicoi counties.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), nine new deaths and 4,355 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,211 deaths (3,880 confirmed as COVID-19 and 331 probable) and 335,887 cases (310,739 confirmed as COVID-19 and 25,148 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 291,819 (87%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 28,004 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 14.76% — a 0.55 percentage point increase from Friday.
Ballad Health’s daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.5% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Saturday included:
— 85 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days.
— 210 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 38 in intensive care; 29 on ventilators.
— 33,607 total cases and 631 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Saturday, according to TDH, for a total of 279 new cases. Cases by county: 100 in Sullivan; 77 in Washington; 26 in Greene; 21 in Carter; 22 in Hawkins; 26 in Unicoi; five in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 20,484 Saturday. By county: 5,855 in Sullivan; 5,415 in Washington; 2,7141 in Greene; 2,474 in Carter; 1,749 in Hawkins; 1,356 in Johnson; 754 in Unicoi; and 140 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 837 in Sullivan; 654 in Washington; 344 in Carter; 333 in Greene; 224 in Hawkins; 127 in Unicoi; 49 in Johnson; and 12 in Hancock.
With nine deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: two in the 81+ group; one in the 71-80 group; five in the 61-70 group; and one in the 41-50 group.