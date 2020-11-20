Northeast Tennessee’s daily number of COVID-19 cases remained below 300 Friday as the state's total climbed above 3,000.
Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the area's total to 380. One death was reported in Carter County, two in Johnson and three in Washington.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 74 additional deaths and 3,444 new cases brought the Volunteer State's pandemic totals to 4,202 deaths (3,872 confirmed as COVID-19 and 330 probable) and 331,532 cases (306,892 confirmed as COVID-19 and 24,640 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases, 287,908 (87%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers were based on 21,287 test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 14.76% — a 0.45% increase from Thursday.
Ballad Health’s Friday daily COVID-19 scorecard reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.1% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Friday included:
— 84 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days;
— 220 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 39 in intensive care, and 30 on ventilators;
— 323,137 total cases and 631 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
Seven of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Friday, according to the TDH, for a total of 274 new cases. Cases by county: 135 in Sullivan; 61 in Washington; 22 in Greene; 26 in Carter; 20 in Hawkins; nine in Unicoi; one in Johnson; and none in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 20,205 Friday. By county: 5,755 in Sullivan; 5,338 in Washington; 2,715 in Greene; 2,453 in Carter; 1,727 in Hawkins; 1,351 in Johnson; 728 in Unicoi; and 138 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 741 in Sullivan; 670 in Washington; 352 in Carter; 386 in Greene; 245 in Hawkins; 124 in Unicoi; 68 in Johnson; and seven in Hancock.
With 74 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: 32 in the 81-plus group; 26 in the 71-80 group; seven in the 61-70 group; seven in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; minus one (TDH adjustment) in the 31-40 group; and one in the 21-30 age group.