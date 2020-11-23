Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level climbed over 360 Monday as Tennessee saw daily cases surpass 4,000.
Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the region’s total to 396. Two cases each were reported in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties and three in Greene County.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), 35 new deaths and 4,074 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,301 deaths (3,957 confirmed as COVID-19 and 344 probable) and 344,550 cases (318,428 confirmed as COVID-19 and 26,122 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 296,592 (86%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 28,457 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 14.06% - a 1.52 percentage point rise from Sunday.
Ballad Health’s Monday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.4% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Monday included:
- 88 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days
- 217 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 46 in intensive care; 30 on ventilators;
- 34,638 total cases and 651 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Monday, according to TDH, for a total of 364 new cases. Cases by county: 147 in Sullivan; 94 in Washington; 41 in Greene; 25 in Carter; 32 in Hawkins; 14 in Unicoi; nine in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 21,204 Monday. By county: 6,093 in Sullivan; 5,596 in Washington; 2,859 in Greene; 2,534 in Carter; 1,814 in Hawkins; 1,376 in Johnson; 785 in Unicoi; and 147 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 951 in Sullivan; 742 in Washington; 356 in Carter; 390 in Greene; 243 in Hawkins; 139 in Unicoi; 63 in Johnson; and 17 in Hancock.
With 35 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as:11 in the 81+ group;12 in the 71-80 group; five in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; one in the 31-40 group; and one in the 21-30 age group