Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level topped 350 Sunday as Tennessee saw daily cases climb over the 4,500 mark.
Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the region’s total to 387. One case each was reported in Carter and Greene counties and two deaths in Washington County.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), 55 new deaths and 4,589 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,266 deaths (3,929 confirmed as COVID-19 and 337 probable) and 340,476 cases (314,854 confirmed as COVID-19 and 25,662 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 294,231 (86%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 36,153 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 12.54% — a 2.22 percentage point drop from Saturday.
Ballad Health’s Sunday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.1% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Sunday included:
— 86 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days.
— 203 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 39 in intensive care; 29 on ventilators.
— 34,077 total cases and 645 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Sunday, according to TDH, for a total of 356 new cases. Cases by county: 91 in Sullivan; 87 in Washington; 77 in Greene; 35 in Carter; 33 in Hawkins; 17 in Unicoi; 11 in Johnson; and five in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 20,840 Sunday. By county: 5,946 in Sullivan; 5,502 in Washington; 2,818 in Greene; 2,509 in Carter; 1,782 in Hawkins; 1,367 in Johnson; 771 in Unicoi; and 145 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 861 in Sullivan; 698 in Washington; 361 in Carter; 379 in Greene; 235 in Hawkins; 135 in Unicoi; 56 in Johnson; and 16 in Hancock.
With 55 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: 20 in the 81+ group; 22 in the 71-80 group; eight in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; and two in the 41-50 group.