Northeast Tennessee’s daily new COVID-19 case level surpassed 520 Saturday as statewide daily cases rose above 6,700.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Saturday, leaving the region’s total at 413.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 15 new deaths and 6,750 new cases brought the Volunteer State's pandemic totals to 4,541 deaths (4,163 confirmed as COVID-19 and 378 probable) and 363,466 cases (334,511 confirmed as COVID-19 and 28,955 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases, 323,376 (89%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 42,782 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 15.38% — a 2.21 percentage point increase from Friday.
Ballad Health’s Saturday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.3% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Saturday included:
— 62 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days.
— 240 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 47 in intensive care; 28 on ventilators.
— 36,830 total cases and 702 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Saturday, according to the TDH, for a total of 522. Cases by county: 139 in Sullivan; 156 in Washington; 76 in Greene; 64 in Carter; 51 in Hawkins; 22 in Unicoi; three in Johnson; and 11 in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 22,635 Saturday. By county: 6,439 in Sullivan; 6,000 in Washington; 3,082 in Greene; 2,724 in Carter; 1,949 in Hawkins; 1,416 in Johnson; 858 in Unicoi; and 167 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 809 in Sullivan; 670 in Washington; 274 in Carter; 317 in Greene; 215 in Hawkins; 103 in Unicoi; 51 in Johnson; and 27 in Hancock.
With 15 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: eight in the 81-plus group; four in the 71-80 group; one in the 61-70 group; and two in the 51-60 group.