Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level surpassed 520 Saturday as statewide daily cases rose over 6,700.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region Saturday, leaving the region’s total at 413.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), 15 new deaths and 6,750 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,541 deaths (4,163 confirmed as COVID-19 and 378 probable) and 363,466 cases (334,511 confirmed as COVID-19 and 28,955 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 323,376 (89%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 42,782 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 15.38% - a 2.21 percentage point increase from Friday.
Ballad Health’s Saturday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.3% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Saturday included:
- 62 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days
- 240 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 47 in intensive care; 28 on ventilators;
- 36,830 total cases and 702 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Saturday, according to TDH, for a total of 522 new cases. Cases by county: 139 in Sullivan; 156 in Washington; 76 in Greene; 64 in Carter; 51 in Hawkins; 22 in Unicoi; three in Johnson; and 11 in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 22,635 Saturday. By county: 6,439 in Sullivan; 6,000 in Washington; 3,082 in Greene; 2,724 in Carter; 1,949 in Hawkins; 1,416 in Johnson; 858 in Unicoi; and 167 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 809 in Sullivan; 670 in Washington; 274 in Carter; 317 in Greene; 215 in Hawkins; 103 in Unicoi; 51 in Johnson; and 27 in Hancock.
With 15 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: eight in the 81+ group; four in the 71-80 group; one in the 61-70 group; and two in the 51-60 group.