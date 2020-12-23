The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Wednesday, Dec. 23:
Statewide
• 111 deaths and 7,221 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 6,380 deaths and 541,240 cases.
• 84% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• Deaths by age: 49 in the 81-plus group; 29 in the 71-80 group; 25 in the 61-70 group; eight in the 51-60 group; and one in the 21-30 group. The state adjusted deaths down by one in the 11-20 group (from four on Tuesday to three on Wednesday).
Northeast Tennessee
• Four new deaths and 526 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: two in Washington (total 153); two in Sullivan (total 166).
No new deaths were reported in Johnson County (total 27); Hancock County (total four); Greene County (total 88); Hawkins (total 52); Carter (total 79); Unicoi (total 38).
New cases by county: 154 in Washington; 60 in Greene; 72 in Carter; 163 in Sullivan; 41 in Hawkins; 19 in Unicoi; 14 in Johnson; and three in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,456 in Washington; 1,429 in Sullivan; 992 in Greene; 611 in Hawkins; 587 in Carter; 202 in Unicoi; 119 in Johnson; and 44 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 17.53% of the 16,026 new test results reported Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 23.7% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.