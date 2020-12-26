The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Saturday, Dec. 26:
Statewide
• Five new deaths reported Friday and seven deaths reported Saturday; 9,230 new cases reported Friday and 5,165 new cases Saturday.
• Pandemic totals are 6,443 deaths and 560,892 cases.
• 85% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age Saturday: five in the 81-plus group; two in the 61-70 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• No new deaths Friday or Saturday; 396 new cases Friday and 451 Saturday for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: None.
No new deaths were reported in Sullivan County (167); Washington County (153); Johnson County (total 28); Hancock County (total four); Greene County (total 88); Hawkins (total 52); Carter (total 79); Unicoi (total 38).
New cases by county: (Saturday) 118 in Washington; 53 in Greene; 62 in Carter; 141 in Sullivan; 48 in Hawkins; 24 in Unicoi; four in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,297 in Washington; 1,383 in Sullivan; 902 in Greene; 593 in Hawkins; 560 in Carter; 186 in Unicoi; 115 in Johnson; and 50 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 18.98% of the 26,257 new test results reported Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 26% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.