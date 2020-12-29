The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Tuesday:
Statewide
• 122 new deaths reported Monday; 4,797 new cases reported Tuesday.
• Pandemic totals are 6,710 deaths and 572,589 cases.
• 86% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age Tuesday: 42 in the 81-plus group; 37 in the 71-80 group; 24 in the 61-70 group; 12 in the 51-60 group; six in the 41-50 group; one in the 21-30 group
Northeast Tennessee
• 13 new deaths and 394 new cases Tuesday for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: One in Hawkins County (55); three in Sullivan County (175); five in Washington County (162); two in Carter County (84); one in Greene County (91); one in Hancock County (five).
No new deaths were reported in Unicoi County (39) Johnson County (total 28); Hancock County (total four).
New cases by county: 118 in Washington; 52 in Greene; 46 in Carter; 102 in Sullivan; 55 in Hawkins; 15 in Unicoi; five in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,250 in Washington; 1,207 in Sullivan; 839 in Greene; 554 in Hawkins; 560 in Carter; 195 in Unicoi; 98 in Johnson; and 40 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 22.57% of the 11,429 new test results reported Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 30.1% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.