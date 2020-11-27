Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level neared 300 Friday as statewide daily cases rose over 4,300.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, leaving the region’s total at 413.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), seven new deaths and 4,430 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,526 deaths (4,150 confirmed as COVID-19 and 376 probable) and 356,716 cases (328,666 confirmed as COVID-19 and 28,050 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 318,523 (89%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 34,644 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 13.17% - a 1.66 percentage point increase from Thursday.
Ballad Health’s Friday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 19.5% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Wednesday included:
- 64 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days
- 239 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 47 in intensive care; 29 on ventilators;
- 36,424 total cases and 695 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Thursday, according to TDH, for a total of 295 new cases. Cases by county: 51 in Sullivan; 93 in Washington; 53 in Greene; 54 in Carter; 23 in Hawkins; 12 in Unicoi; eight in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 22,113 Friday. By county: 6,300 in Sullivan; 5,844 in Washington; 3,006 in Greene; 2,660 in Carter; 1,898 in Hawkins; 1,413 in Johnson; 836 in Unicoi; and 156 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 773 in Sullivan; 598 in Washington; 266 in Carter; 292 in Greene; 192 in Hawkins; 99 in Unicoi; 60 in Johnson; and 19 in Hancock.
With seven deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: two in the 81+ group; three in the 71-80 group; one in the 61-70 group; and one in the 41-50 group.