Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level spent a second day above 250 Thursday as statewide daily cases rose over 4,400.
Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the region’s total to 413. Four deaths were reported in Washington County and one in Greene County.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), 53 new deaths and 4,404 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,519 deaths (4,144 confirmed as COVID-19 and 375 probable) and 352,376 cases (324,599 confirmed as COVID-19 and 27,777 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 312,885 (89%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 36,134 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 11.51% - a 0.89 percentage point drop from Wednesday.
Ballad Health’s Thursday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 19% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Wednesday included:
- 89 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days
- 209 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 42 in intensive care; 31 on ventilators;
- 35,958 total cases and 670 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Thursday, according to TDH, for a total of 264 new cases. Cases by county: 61 in Sullivan; 84 in Washington; 50 in Greene; 13 in Carter; 28 in Hawkins; 14 in Unicoi; nine in Johnson; and five in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 21,818 Wednesday. By county: 6,249 in Sullivan; 5,751 in Washington; 2,953 in Greene; 2,606 in Carter; 1,875 in Hawkins; 1,405 in Johnson; 824 in Unicoi; and 155 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 810 in Sullivan; 601 in Washington; 270 in Carter; 318 in Greene; 201 in Hawkins; 109 in Unicoi; 67 in Johnson; and 19 in Hancock.
With 53 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: 20 in the 81+ group; 15 in the 71-80 group; 11 in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; three in the 41-50 group; and one in the 21-30 age group