The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Sunday, Dec. 27:
Statewide
• 69 new deaths reported Sunday; 3,188 new cases reported Sunday.
• Pandemic totals are 6,512 deaths and 564,080 cases.
• 85% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age Sunday: 25 in the 81-plus group; 23 in the 71-80 group; 13 in the 61-70 group; six in the 51-60 group; and two in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Eight new deaths and 228 new cases Sunday for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: One in Hawkins County (53); three in Sullivan County (170); two in Washington County (155); two in Carter County (81).
No new deaths were reported in Johnson County (total 28); Hancock County (total four); Greene County (total 88); Unicoi (total 38).
New cases by county: 80 in Washington; 36 in Greene; 24 in Carter; 50 in Sullivan; 24 in Hawkins; 12 in Unicoi; one in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,333 in Washington; 1,339 in Sullivan; 897 in Greene; 594 in Hawkins; 561 in Carter; 194 in Unicoi; 114 in Johnson; and 19 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 18.14% of the 11.517 new test results reported Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 24.4% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.