The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Monday:
Statewide
• 76 new deaths reported Monday; 3,712 new cases reported Monday.
• Pandemic totals are 6,588 deaths and 567,792 cases.
• 85% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age Monday: 30 in the 81-plus group; 23 in the 71-80 group; 13 in the 61-70 group; five in the 51-60 group; and five in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Nine new deaths and 215 new cases Monday for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: One in Hawkins County (54); two in Sullivan County (172); two in Washington County (157); one in Carter County (82); two in Greene County (90); one in Unicoi County (39).
No new deaths were reported in Johnson County (total 28) or Hancock County (total four).
New cases by county: 59 in Washington; 76 in Greene; 30 in Carter; 19 in Sullivan; 10 in Hawkins; 14 in Unicoi; five in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,331 in Washington; 1,312 in Sullivan; 928 in Greene; 592 in Hawkins; 575 in Carter; 202 in Unicoi; 116 in Johnson; and 51 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 22.96% of the 11.517 new test results reported Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 26% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.