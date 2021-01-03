The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Sunday, Jan. 3:
Statewide
• 55 new deaths reported Sunday; 4,165 new cases reported.
• Pandemic totals are 7,025 deaths and 608,297 cases.
• 87% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age Sunday: 20 in the 81-plus group; 17 in the 71-80 group; six in the 61-70 group; 10 in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Two new deaths and 463 new cases Sunday for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: one in Carter County (88); one in Hawkins County (57).
No new deaths were reported in Washington County (165); Sullivan County (181); Greene County (93); Johnson County (total 28); Unicoi County (40); Hancock County (total five).
New cases by county: 130 in Washington; 98 in Greene; 59 in Carter; 97 in Sullivan; 56 in Hawkins; 14 in Unicoi; eight in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,272 in Washington; 1,202 in Sullivan; 805 in Greene; 565 in Hawkins; 579 in Carter; 187 in Unicoi; 101 in Johnson; 43 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 21.41% of the 15,364 new test results reported Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 30.7% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.