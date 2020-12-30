The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Wednesday, Dec. 30:
Statewide
• 100 additional deaths and 8,220 new cases reported Wednesday.
• Pandemic totals are 6,810 deaths and 580,809 cases.
• 86% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age Wednesday: 45 in the 81-plus group; 30 in the 71-80 group; 13 in the 61-70 group; eight in the 51-60 group; four in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Nine new deaths and 494 new cases Wednesday for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: One in Hawkins County (56); two in Sullivan County (177); two in Washington County (164); two in Carter County (86); one in Greene County (92); one in Unicoi County (40).
No new deaths were reported in Johnson County (28) or Hancock County (five).
New cases by county: 105 in Washington; 59 in Greene; 62 in Carter; 194 in Sullivan; 46 in Hawkins; 19 in Unicoi; six in Johnson; and three in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,194 in Washington; 1,243 in Sullivan; 792 in Greene; 532 in Hawkins; 556 in Carter; 196 in Unicoi; 95 in Johnson; and 39 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 23.68% of the 11,429 new test results reported Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 30.4% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.