The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Thursday:
Statewide
• 97 new deaths reported Thursday; 5,990 new cases reported.
• Pandemic totals are 6,907 deaths and 586,802 cases.
• 87% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age Thursday: 27 in the 81-plus group; 34 in the 71-80 group; 15 in the 61-70 group; 15 in the 51-60 group; six in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Two new deaths and 348 new cases Thursday for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: One in Sullivan County (178); one in Washington County (165).
No new deaths were reported in Hawkins County (total 56); Carter County (86); Greene County (92); Johnson County (28); Unicoi County (40); Hancock County (five).
New cases by county: 92 in Washington; 35 in Greene; 49 in Carter; 123 in Sullivan; 34 in Hawkins; nine in Unicoi; five in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,158 in Washington; 1,207 in Sullivan; 735 in Greene; 519 in Hawkins; 530 in Carter; 189 in Unicoi; 89 in Johnson; and 34 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 22.64% of the 11,429 new test results reported Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 28.8% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.