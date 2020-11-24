Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level dropped below 100 Tuesday as statewide daily cases dropped to just above 1,300.
Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the region’s total to 399. Two deaths were reported in Sullivan County and one in Washington County.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), 73 new deaths and 1,304 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,374 deaths (4,018 confirmed as COVID-19 and 356 probable) and 345,854 cases (319,362 confirmed as COVID-19 and 26,492 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 303,234 (88%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 5,448 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 17.99% - a 3.93 percentage point rise from Monday.
Ballad Health’s Tuesday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Tuesday included:
- 97 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days
- 211 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 44 in intensive care; 29 on ventilators;
- 35,246 total cases and 663 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
Six of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Tuesday, according to TDH, for a total of 94 new cases. Cases by county: 31 in Sullivan; 13 in Washington; 19 in Greene; 16 in Carter; nine in Hawkins; six in Unicoi; none in Johnson; and none in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 21,298 Tuesday. By county: 6,124 in Sullivan; 5,609 in Washington; 2,878 in Greene; 2,550 in Carter; 1,823 in Hawkins; 1,376 in Johnson; 791 in Unicoi; and 147 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 847 in Sullivan; 612 in Washington; 303 in Carter; 325 in Greene; 205 in Hawkins; 109 in Unicoi; 53 in Johnson; and 13 in Hancock.
With 73 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as:38 in the 81+ group;19 in the 71-80 group; 10 in the 61-70 group; four in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 age group.