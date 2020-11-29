Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level dropped below 220 Sunday as statewide daily cases were less than 3,100.
One new COVID-19 death was reported in the region Sunday in Sullivan County, putting the region’s total at 414.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), 13 new deaths and 3,052 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,554 deaths (4,173 confirmed as COVID-19 and 381 probable) and 366,518 cases (337,175 confirmed as COVID-19 and 29,343 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 325,993 (89%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 18,742 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positivity rate of 15.38% - a 0.68 percentage point increase from Saturday.
Ballad Health’s Sunday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.9% for the system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Sunday included:
- 58 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days
- 246 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 49 in intensive care; 30 on ventilators;
- 37,653 total cases and 703 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Saturday, according to TDH, for a total of 214 new cases. Cases by county: 46 in Sullivan; 73 in Washington; 34 in Greene; 25 in Carter; 19 in Hawkins; four in Unicoi; eight in Johnson; and five in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 22,849 Saturday. By county: 6,485 in Sullivan; 6,073 in Washington; 3,116 in Greene; 2,749 in Carter; 1,968 in Hawkins; 1,424 in Johnson; 862 in Unicoi; and 172 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 786 in Sullivan; 693 in Washington; 278 in Carter; 309 in Greene; 217 in Hawkins; 98 in Unicoi; 56 in Johnson; and 29 in Hancock.
With 13 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: four in the 81+ group; three in the 71-80 group; three in the 61-70 group; two in the 51-60 group; and one in the 31-40 age group.