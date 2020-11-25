Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case level rose over 250 on Wednesday as statewide daily cases topped 2,100.
Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the region’s total to 408. Five deaths were reported in Sullivan County, one in Washington County, two in Carter County and one in Unicoi County.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 website (https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html), 92 new deaths and 2,118 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 4,466 deaths (4,099 confirmed as COVID-19 and 367 probable) and 347,972 cases (320,883 confirmed as COVID-19 and 27,089 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases 308,566 (89%) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
The new case numbers included 13,836 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 12.4% — a 5.59 percentage point drop from Tuesday.
Ballad Health’s Wednesday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 19.1% for the health system’s 21-county coverage area.
Other numbers from Ballad on Wednesday included:
• 94 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the past seven days
• 210 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 43 in intensive care; 26 on ventilators;
• 35,458 total cases and 670 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported on Wednesday, according to TDH, for a total of 256 new cases. Cases by county: 64 in Sullivan; 58 in Washington; 25 in Greene; 43 in Carter; 24 in Hawkins; 19 in Unicoi; 20 in Johnson; and three in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 21,554 on Wednesday. By county: 6,188 in Sullivan; 5,667 in Washington; 2,903 in Greene; 2,593 in Carter; 1,847 in Hawkins; 1,396 in Johnson; 810 in Unicoi; and 150 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 820 in Sullivan; 581 in Washington; 298 in Carter; 301 in Greene; 195 in Hawkins; 116 in Unicoi; 66 in Johnson; and 15 in Hancock.
With 92 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: 39 in the 81+ group; 22 in the 71-80 group; 15 in the 61-70 group; 13 in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; and one pending classification.