The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Thursday, Dec. 24:
Statewide
• 51 new deaths and 5,257 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 6,431 deaths and 546,497 cases.
• 85% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 11 in the 81-plus group; 17 in the 71-80 group; 13 in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; six in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Two new deaths and 294 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: one in Sullivan (total 167).
No new deaths were reported in Johnson County (total 28); Hancock County (total four); Greene County (total 88); Hawkins (total 52); Carter (total 79); Unicoi (total 38).
New cases by county: 63 in Washington; 43 in Greene; 35 in Carter; 111 in Sullivan; 29 in Hawkins; nine in Unicoi; none in Johnson (adjusted down by two cases from Wednesday’s 14); and four in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,370 in Washington; 1,406 in Sullivan; 937 in Greene; 584 in Hawkins; 555 in Carter; 190 in Unicoi; 111 in Johnson; and 47 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 17.2% of the 26,257 new test results reported Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 25.4% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.