The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Saturday, Jan. 2:
Statewide
• 63 new deaths reported Friday-Saturday; 17,330 new cases reported.
• Pandemic totals are 6,970 deaths and 604,132 cases.
• 87% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age Friday-Saturday: 30 in the 81-plus group; 17 in the 71-80 group; eight in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; four in the 41-50 group; one in the 31-40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Five new deaths and 1,118 new cases Friday-Saturday for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: Three in Sullivan County (181); one in Carter County (87); one in Greene County (93).
No new deaths were reported in Washington County (165); Hawkins County (56); Johnson County (28); Unicoi County (40); or Hancock County (five).
New cases by county: 319 in Washington; 196 in Greene; 123 in Carter; 244 in Sullivan; 147 in Hawkins; 36 in Unicoi; 39 in Johnson; and 14 in Hancock.
Active cases by county, Saturday: 1,212 in Washington; 1,167 in Sullivan; 746 in Greene; 532 in Hawkins; 551 in Carter; 180 in Unicoi; 95 in Johnson; 44 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide (Saturday): 21.63% of the 35,328 new test results reported Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 30.4% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.