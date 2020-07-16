ROGERSVILLE — Ballad Health issued an internal memo Tuesday stating that medical admissions were suspended at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Hospital due to a “sharp increase” in the rate of COVID-19 cases across the region.
That increase resulted in a dramatic rise in the number of hospitalized patients at Ballad Health.
The memo stated that as the virus continues to spread, Ballad ex- pects admission rates to climb even higher, putting a great strain on its team members and health care resources.
Lindy White, president of the northwest market, told the Times News on Wednesday that Ballad is implementing a COVID-19 response plan that will redeploy team members to support Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and enable Ballad to increase the capacity of its COVID-19 dedicated units.
White took the time to answer questions about why, and how long, medical admissions had been suspended at the Hawkins and Hancock hospitals.
Exactly what changes are taking place to the services provided at your Hawkins County and Hancock County hospitals?
We are planning daily around our COVID crisis, and what we’ve seen in the last seven days has triggered us to implement this phase of our surge plan, which does include a temporary pause on medical admissions and surgical procedures at both Hawkins County Memorial and Hancock County. We’ve seen an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our tertiary hospital at Holston Valley, as well as an increase in total hospital admissions, which has led us to look for alternative ways to increase and open additional beds at (HVMC).
How exactly will these changes benefit the region overall?
By pausing medical admissions at two of our rural community hospitals, we’re able to add approximately 30-35 additional nurses, respiratory therapists, techs here at (HVMC), which will allow us to open additional beds here at the hospital in Kingsport, and allows us to best utilize our nurses in regards to volume.
Is there currently a shortage of beds in Kingsport hospitals?
We serve a large part of the Ballad Health overall market. Seven counties and six hospitals we’re serving here at (HVMC), and we’re a little above 90% occupancy level here, and we needed to open some additional beds.
What is the anticipated impact of these changes on Hawkins and Hancock counties?
In the smaller community hospitals, we don’t always have the patients or the admissions for our nurses to have a full complement of patients, which means we’re not staffing as many beds as we could if they were all in one location. Basically this gives us the result of being able to open responsibly some additional capacity within the northwest market, which is obviously the whole market which we serve.
How many admissions are there daily at these two hospitals?
Within Hawkins we have two-three admissions per day. One typically at Hancock. So by moving that staff over here, that creates additional beds within the market.
What would instructions be for Hawkins County and Hancock County residents who would be looking to their local hospital for treatment?
The really important message we want to make sure our communities in Hawkins, Hancock and the surrounding areas know is both ERs are going to stay fully functioning. Both of the emergency rooms will be fully functioning just as they always have been. It would be for the small number of patients who would need medical admission to a hospital, they would at that point, once that decision is made in the emergency department, transfer into Kingsport for their in-patient hospital stay.
What about outpatient medical services in Hawkins and Hancock?
We’re also keeping our outpatient laboratory open, our imaging sources open, physical therapy, sleep lab services — the majority of all outpatient services we’re going to do our very best to keep those services open for the community. In those rare cases when a patient would need to be admitted, they would transfer into Kingsport. Or, if they had a scheduled surgery over the next couple of weeks, instead of their surgeries taking place at Hawkins County, the potential would take place for their surgery to take place at Indian Path.
How long would you expect this admission suspension to take place in Hawkins and Hancock?
I wish I could answer that. As you know, we’re trying to be as responsible as possible in making sure we have health care in all of our communities to care for all of our loved ones. Unfortunately, right now what we have seen is our COVID in-care patients have tripled since last week. It’s very hard for us to predict exactly how long, but certainly as we start to see relief of the number of our in-patient admissions at (HVMC), then we can go back to normal operational procedures within the rural communities. It’s all going to depend on how our community continues to respond, being responsible and being in masks, and doing everything we can to reduce the spread of this virus.