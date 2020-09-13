The LENOWISCO Health District added five COVID-19 cases, according to Sunday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 874 new cases and two deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 133,814 and 2,724 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw five new cases in the VDH report, for 832 cases and 15 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added three cases for 380 cases and five deaths, while Scott County saw two cases for pandemic totals of 174 and four deaths.
Lee County’s total remained at 246 cases and five deaths. Norton stayed at 32 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 1,896,778 of 8.63 million state residents, or 21.98%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,760,096 people have been tested to date, or 20.4%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 13,101 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 15.15%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 4,343 of 23,423, or 18.54%.
— Norton, 1,315 of 3,981, or 33.03%.
— Wise County, 4,857 of 37,383, or 12.99%.
— Scott County, 2,586 of 21,566, or 11.99%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
— Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.