The LENOWISCO Health District added three COVID-19 cases, according to Monday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 757 new cases and nine deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 134,571 and 2,743 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw three new cases for 835 cases and 15 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added two cases for 382 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw one case for pandemic totals of 247 and five deaths.
Scott County’s total remained at 174 cases and four deaths. Norton stayed at 32 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 1,910,247 of 8.63 million state residents, or 22.13%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,773,158 people have been tested to date, or 20.55%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 13,193 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 15.26%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 4,355 of 23,423, or 18.59%.
— Norton, 1,313 of 3,981, or 32.98% (total tested adjusted down by two by VDH).
— Wise County, 4,898 of 37,383, or 13.1%.
— Scott County, 2,628 of 21,566, or 12.19%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
— Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing this month at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.