The LENOWISCO Health District saw one new COVID-19 case in Tuesday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 580 new cases and 29 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 142,590 and 3,089 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw one case for 869 cases and 19 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added one case for 393 and eight deaths.
Lee County remained at 262 cases and seven deaths, and Scott County stayed at 181 cases and four deaths.
Norton remained at 33 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s totals on Wednesday remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 2,065,593 of 8.63 million residents, or 23.94%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,922,606 people have been tested to date, or 22.28%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,021 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 16.21%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,665 of 23,423, or 19.92%
• Norton, 1,380 of 3,981, or 34.66%
• Wise County, 5,165 of 37,383, or 13.82%
• Scott County, 2,811 of 21,566, or 13.03%
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district dropped in Wednesday’s report from 3% to 2.3%. The statewide positivity rate stood at 5.5%.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help residents evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.