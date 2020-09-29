The LENOWISCO Health District saw 12 more COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s state data, and Lee County education officials say a positive result at one school will not mean school closings for now.
Lee County Superintendent Brian Austin, in a letter to parents and guardians Tuesday, said a Rose Hill Elementary student or staffer was on campus Monday and had “direct exposure with members of our community” before being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Austin said county schools are remaining open as school and LENOWISCO Health District officials work on contact tracing of anyone who was in close contact with the infected person. Those who are identified as having been in contact will be advised about whether to quarantine themselves.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Tuesday that the state had 923 new cases and 15 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 147,516 cases and 3,187 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia accounted for 12 cases for 917 and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County had nine new cases for 421 and nine deaths. Lee County added three cases for 270 and seven deaths.
Scott County stayed at 189 cases and four deaths, and Norton remained at 34 and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Tuesday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 2,189,096 of 8.63 million residents, or 25.37%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,039,510 people have been tested to date, or 23.63%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,746 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 17.05%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,847 of 23,423, or 20.69%
• Norton, 1,422 of 3,981, or 35.72%
• Wise County, 5,481 of 37,383, or 14.66%
• Scott County, 2,996 of 21,566, or 13.89%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 4% to 3.7%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 4.7% to 4.6%.
According to VDH’s new pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — are fluctuating in Tuesday’s report. That variation, according to the dashboard, is based on a seven-day increase in cases in the region and on a six-day rise in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton — were ranked low- to lowest-risk based on the 14-day testing positivity rate in the district, but higher-risk for the district’s 14-day case incidence.
Based on the dashboard’s seven-day case incidence rate, the Lee County school system was rated lowest- risk, but Norton was given a higher-risk rating and Wise and Scott counties school systems were rated highest-risk.