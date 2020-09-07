The LENOWISCO Health District daily COVID-19 case rate dropped below 10, according to Monday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Monday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 645 new cases and six deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 127,571 and 2,684 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw seven new cases and no deaths in the VDH’s Monday report, for 790 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added five cases for 363 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw two cases for 231 and four deaths.
Scott County’s total stayed at 166 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 30 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total on Monday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 1,809,545 of 8.63 million state residents, or 20.97%.
For nasal swab testing only, 1,676,446 people have been tested to date, or 19.43%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 12,449 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 14.4%.
test rates by locality:
• Lee County, 4,021 of 23,423, or 17.17%
• Norton, 1,253 of 3,981, or 31.47%
• Wise County, 4,700 of 37,383, or 12.57%
• Scott County, 2,475 of 21,566, or 11.48%
WHERE TO BE TESTED
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
The LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test.
The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.