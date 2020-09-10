The LENOWISCO Health District daily COVID-19 case rate saw a dozen new cases according to Thursday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Thursday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,236 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 130,525 and 2,708 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 12 new cases and no deaths in the VDH's Thursday report, for 810 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added six cases for 371 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw four cases for 238 and four deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by two to 170 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case remained at 31 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total on Thursday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 1,844,727 of 8.63 million state residents, or 21.38%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,710,556 people have been tested to date, or 19.82%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 12,620 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 14.6%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 4,052 of 23,423, or 17.3%
- Norton, 1,268 of 3,981, or 31.85%
- Wise County, 4,776of 37,383, or 12.78%
- Scott County, 2,524 of 21,566, or 11.7%
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.