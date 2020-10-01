The LENOWISCO Health District saw 15 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s state data, while two area school districts have reported positive cases in schools.
Lee County School Superintendent Brian Austin said in a letter to parents on Thursday that a student or staffer at St. Charles Elementary School was diagnosed with COVID-19 after being on the premises Wednesday.
Austin said that the county’s schools were not being closed and that contact tracing was being done in coordination with LENOWISCO Health District officials. Anyone found to have been in contact with the infected person will be contacted about quarantine, he added.
Norton school officials announced on the division’s website on Wednesday that a student or staffer had been diagnosed with COVID-19 but had not been on school premises since Sept. 24. The notice did not specify whether the person was at Norton Elementary and Middle School or John I. Burton High School. Contact tracing is being conducted and anyone found to be in contact with the person will be contacted by health department officials.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Thursday that the state had 450 new cases and 41 deaths in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 148,721 cases and 3,228 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia accounted for 15 cases, for 945 and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County saw a second straight day of 10 new cases, for 290 and seven deaths. Scott County added three cases, for 194 and four deaths.
Lee County saw one new case, for 194 cases and four deaths, and Norton saw a new case, for 35 and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals on Thursday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 2,225,630 of 8.63 million residents, or 25.79%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,074,236 people have been tested to date, or 24.04%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,947 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 17.29%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,903 of 23,423, or 20.93%
• Norton, 1,463 of 3,981, or 36.75%
• Wise County, 5,535 of 37,383, or 14.81%
• Scott County, 3,046 of 21,566, or 14.12%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 4.3% to 3.5%. The statewide positivity rate stayed at 4.5%.
According to VDH’s new pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were fluctuating in Thursday’s report. That variation, according to the dashboard, is based on a 10-day increase in case incidence in the region and on a five-day rise in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results.
Four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. The Lee, Wise and Scott county school divisions were ranked highest-risk, however, for percent change in seven-day case incidences in those counties. Norton was given a higher-risk ranking.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help residents evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.