The LENOWISCO Health District saw a fourth straight day of double-digit COVID-19 case increases in Saturday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Saturday that the state had 1,116 new cases and 20 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 150,803 cases and 3,270 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia accounted for 10 cases for totals of 969 and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw five cases for 438 and nine deaths. Scott County added four cases for 199 and four deaths.
Norton added one new case for 37 and no deaths, and Lee County remained at 295 cases and seven deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Saturday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 2,267,407 of 8.63 million residents, or 26.27%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,113,878 people have been tested to date, or 24.49%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 15,239 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 17.62%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,973 of 23,423, or 21.23%
• Norton, 1,493 of 3,981, or 37.5%
• Wise County, 5,616 of 37,383, or 15.02%
• Scott County, 3,157 of 21,566, or 14.64%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report climbed from 8% to 9.1%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 4.5% to 4.7%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were fluctuating in Saturday’s report. That variation, according to the dashboard, is based on a twelve-day increase in daily case incidence in the region and on an eight-day rise in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results.
Four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton — remained at a higher-risk ranking based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. The Lee, Wise and Scott county school divisions also remained at highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences in those counties. Norton stayed at a higher-risk ranking.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.