The LENOWISCO Health District saw 12 new COVID-19 cases according to Friday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Friday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,111 new cases and 10 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 124,779 and 2,662 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 12 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Friday report, for 756 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added seven cases for 346 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw five cases for 222 and three deaths.
One new outbreak – in an unspecified congregate setting – was reported in VDH data for the LENOWISCO district for a pandemic total of 18 outbreaks.
Scott County’s total remained at 161 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 27 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Friday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 1,765,213 of 8.63 million state residents, or 20.45 %. For nasal swab testing only, 1,634,308 people have been tested to date, or 18.94 %.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 12,067 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 13.95 %.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 3,872 of 23,423, or 16.53 %
- Norton, 1,201 of 3,981, or 30.14 %
- Wise County, 4,579 of 37,383, or 12.25 %
- Scott County, 2,415 of 21,566, or 11.2 %
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) -- (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-through testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul from Sept. 4 to Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.