The LENOWISCO Health District saw 13 new COVID-19 cases, according to Thursday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Thursday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,126 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 123,668 and 2,652 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 13 new cases and no deaths in the VDH’s Thursday report, for 744 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic.
Wise County added five cases for 339 cases and five deaths, while Scott County also saw five cases for 161 and four deaths.
Lee County’s total rose by three, for 217 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 27 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total on Thursday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 1,749,089 of 8.63 million state residents, or 20.27%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,619,053 people have been tested to date, or 18.76%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 11,897 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 13.76%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 3,753 of 23,423, or 16.02%
- Norton, 1,197 of 3,981, or 30.07%
- Wise County, 4,553 of 37,383, or 12.18%
- Scott County, 2,395 of 21,566, or 11.11%
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul from Sept. 4 to Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether users might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.