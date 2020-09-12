The LENOWISCO Health District added two COVID-19 deaths and two new reported outbreaks, according to Saturday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,300 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 132,940 and 2,722 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw six new cases and two deaths in the VDH Saturday report, for 827 cases and 15 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added four cases and one death for 377 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw two cases and one death for pandemic totals of 246 and five deaths.
Scott County’s total remained at 172 cases and four deaths. Norton stayed at 32 cases and no deaths.
VDH also reported two new COVID-19 outbreaks in the LENOWISCO Health district for a pandemic total of 20. The two latest were in unspecified congregate settings. According to the VDH website, a congregate setting is “an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time.”
According to the current VDH webpage, those settings can include: homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The current VDH definition does not include other settings found earlier this summer on the department website, which also listed: adult daycare, agricultural or food production, businesses or workplaces, camps or campgrounds, community events, event venues, gyms or spas, independent living or retirement facilities, labor or migrant camps, military bases, neighborhood streets, private homes and shelters.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Saturday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 1,879,908 of 8.63 million state residents, or 21.78 %. For nasal swab testing only, 1,744,640 people have been tested to date, or 20.21 %.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 13,040 of the district’s 86,471 population have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 15.08%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 4,335 of 23,423, or 18.51%
- Norton, 1,303 of 3,981, or 32.73 %
- Wise County, 4,826 of 37,383, or 12.91 %
- Scott County, 2,576 of 21,566, or 11.94 %
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-through testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.