The LENOWISCO Health District added three COVID-19 cases, according to Monday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 627 new cases and six deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 141,138 and 3,021 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw three new cases for 864 cases and 18 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added two cases for 390 and eight deaths.
Lee County saw one case and no deaths for totals of 261 and six deaths, and Scott County remained at 180 cases and four deaths.
Norton remained at 33 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s totals Monday remained at 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 2,040,457 of 8.63 million residents, or 23.64%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,898,637 people have been tested to date, or 22%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 13,919 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 16.1%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,653 of 23,423, or 19.87%
• Norton, 1,367 of 3,981, or 34.34%
• Wise County, 5,121 of 37,383, or 13.7%
• Scott County, 2,778 of 21,566, or 12.88%
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district rose in Monday’s report from 2.2% to 2.7%. The statewide positivity rate stood at 5.7%.
Where to be tested
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.