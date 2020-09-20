The LENOWISCO Health District added three COVID-19 cases and a death, according to Sunday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 1,809 new cases and 66 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 140,511 and 3,015 deaths.
VDH stated on its website that spikes in reported deaths are expected through Monday due to backlogs in death certificate data reporting.
Far Southwest Virginia saw three new cases and one death, for 861 cases and 18 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added two cases for 260 and six deaths.
Wise County saw no cases and one death for totals of 388 and eight deaths, and Scott County added one case for totals of 180 and four deaths.
Norton remained at 33 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s totals Sunday remained at 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 2,237,267 of 8.63 million residents, or 23.45%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,882,028 people have been tested to date, or 21.81%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 13,843 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 16.01%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,641 of 23,423, or 19.81%
• Norton, 1,365 of 3,981, or 34.29%
• Wise County, 5,075 of 37,383, or 13.58%
• Scott County, 2,759 of 21,566, or 12.79%
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district dropped in Sunday’s report from 3.9% to 2.2%. The statewide positivity rate stood at 5.9%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-through testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.