The LENOWISCO Health District saw seven more COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 736 new cases and 15 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 146,144 and 3,159 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw seven cases for 900 cases and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw three cases for 411 and nine deaths. Lee County added two cases for 269 and seven deaths.
Scott County saw one case for 186 cases and four deaths, and Norton added one case for 33 and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Sunday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 2,150,896 of 8.63 million residents, or 24.92%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,003,129 people have been tested to date, or 23.21%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,426 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 16.68%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,784 of 23,423, or 20.42%
• Norton, 1,415 of 3,981, or 35.54%
• Wise County, 5,310 of 37,383, or 14.2%
• Scott County, 2,917 of 21,566, or 13.53%
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 3.5% to 4.2%. The statewide positivity rate remained at 4.8%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-through testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.