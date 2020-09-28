The LENOWISCO Health District saw fivemore COVID-19 cases in Monday’s state data, as state health officials announced new online data presentations on COVID-19 spread.
The Virginia Department of Health on Monday announced a new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/) designed to show data trends for COVID-19 spread and mitigation in specific communities.
“This pandemic dashboard provides data for communities to individualize and tailor response efforts to local needs,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a VDH release Monday. “A community where cases are surging and hospital beds are filling up, for example, will require different response efforts from those in a community where cases are declining and hospital occupancy is low.”
The new dashboard provides data by region on 14-day trends in COVID-19 PCR test positivity, emergency room visits, confirmed intensive care unit case occupancy, case incidence per 100,000 people, outbreaks, cases among healthcare workers, hospital bed occupancy and numbers of hospitals reporting problems getting personal protective equipment.
Information is also provided on COVID-19 trends among local school districts in the form of a five-tier risk assessment of lowest, lower, moderate, higher and highest risk. Based on Monday’s trends, Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton’s school districts were rated higher-risk based on the region’s 14-day trend of reported COVID-19 cases. Risk ratings for those school systems fell to lowest or lower-risk based on percent positivity of PCR testing results over 14 days, hospital bed occupancy and ICU case numbers.
Lee County and Norton’s school systems were rated in lowest to lower risk in percent change of seven-day case incidence. Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were rated highest-risk for seven-day case incidence.
VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 449 new cases and 13 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 146,593 and 3,172 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw five cases for 905 cases and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw one case for 412 and nine deaths. Lee County added one cases for 270 and seven deaths.
Scott County saw three case for 189 cases and four deaths, and Norton remained at 34 and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Monday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 2,176,264 of 8.63 million residents, or 25.22%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,027,168 people have been tested to date, or 23.49%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,695 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 16.99%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,844 of 23,423, or 20.68%
• Norton, 1,415 of 3,981, or 35.54%
• Wise County, 5,463 of 37,383, or 14.61%
• Scott County, 2,973 of 21,566, or 13.79%
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 4.2% to 4%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 4.8% to 4.7%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-through testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.