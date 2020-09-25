The LENOWISCO Health District saw eight more COVID-19 cases in Friday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 941 new cases and 23 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 144,433 and 3,136 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw eight cases for 883 cases and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County saw three cases for 260 and seven deaths. Scott County also added three cases for 184 and four deaths.
Wise County saw two cases for 400 cases and nine deaths. Norton remained at 33 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Friday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 2,119,729 of 8.63 million residents, or 24.56%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,973,499 people have been tested to date, or 22.87%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,213 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 16.44%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,724 of 23,423, or 20.17%.
• Norton, 1,397 of 3,981, or 35.09%.
• Wise County, 5,223 of 37,383, or 13.97%.
• Scott County, 2,868 of 21,566, or 13.3%.
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report remained at 3.6%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 5.3% to 5.1%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
— Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing this month at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.