The LENOWISCO Health District saw 10 more COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 975 new cases and eight deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 145,408 and 3,144 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 10 cases for 893 cases and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw eight cases for 408 and nine deaths. Lee County added one case for 267 and seven deaths.
Scott County saw one case for 185 cases and four deaths. Norton remained at 33 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 2,140,446 of 8.63 million residents, or 24.8%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,993,344 people have been tested to date, or 23.09%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,383 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 16.63%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,777 of 23,423, or 20.39%.
• Norton, 1,407 of 3,981, or 35.34%.
• Wise County, 5,286 of 37,383, or 14.14%.
• Scott County, 2,912 of 21,566, or 13.5%.
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 5.1% to 4.8%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19?
Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing this month at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.