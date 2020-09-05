The LENOWISCO Health District added 10 COVID-19 cases to it pandemic total, according to Saturday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 948 new cases and 15 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 125,727 and 2,677 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 10 new cases and one death in the VDH Saturday report, for 766 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added seven cases for 353 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw two cases and one death for 224 and four deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by one to 162 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 27 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Saturday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 1,783,802 of 8.63 million state residents, or 20.67 %. For nasal swab testing only, 1,652,020 people have been tested to date, or 19.14 %.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 12,238 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11.15 %.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 3,932 of 23,423, or 16.79 %
- Norton, 1,212 of 3,981, or 30.44 %
- Wise County, 4,649 of 37,383, or 12.44 %
- Scott County, 2,445 of 21,566, or 11.34 %
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) -- (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-through testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul from Sept. 4 to Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.