The LENOWISCO Health District added 10 COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total, according to Saturday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) notes that the state saw 948 new cases and 15 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 125,727 cases and 2,677 deaths.
Southwest Virginia accounted for 10 new cases and one death, for 766 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added seven cases for 353 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw two cases and one death for 224 and four deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by one to 162 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 27 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Saturday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 1,783,802 of 8.63 million state residents, or 20.67%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,652,020 people have been tested to date, or 19.14%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 12,238 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11.15%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 3,932 of 23,423, or 16.79%
— Norton, 1,212 of 3,981, or 30.44%
— Wise County, 4,649 of 37,383, or 12.44%
— Scott County, 2,445 of 21,566, or 11.34%