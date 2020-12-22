APPALACHIA — One of two stores selling groceries in Appalachia will not be open for at least three days because of employees’ exposure to COVID-19, according to a town official.
The Dollar General on Main Street had a hand-drawn “closed” sign with no other details on its entrance Tuesday as residents on social media wondered why. Town Manager Fred Luntsford said that he had heard no official details from company officials but had heard from a store employee that another worker had possibly contracted COVID-19 and exposed other employees.
Luntsford said the employee told him that the store would undergo disinfection Wednesday with plans to reopen after Christmas with employees who tested negative for the disease or with staff from other area Dollar General sites.
A man cleaning the sidewalk and parking lot in front of the store Tuesday told two people as they found the store closed that all he knew was he came to the store that morning and was told it was closed. The sign on the door was surrounded by other signs telling customers to put on masks before entering the store.
The Dollar General closing is the second publicly visible closing of a facility in Appalachia during the COVID-19 pandemic, after a quarantine of the Appalachia Towers public housing site in April ordered by the LENOWISCO Health District and Luntsford.
Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Robert Parker said on Tuesday that the store closing was “not related to any violations of executive orders or any action by or involvement of VDH.”
While Appalachia has not had a full-service supermarket in the town limits since the closing of Save A Lot in June 2019, Dollar General and nearby Hometown Variety Discount sell groceries with the exception of produce and fresh meats. Two convenience stores bracketing Dollar General and Hometown sell prepared and packaged foods. Town residents have to go to Big Stone Gap for the nearest full-service supermarket.
Dollar General’s media relations department had not responded to messages by press time on Tuesday.