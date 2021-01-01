RICHMOND — Virginia state Sen. A. Benton Chafin Jr. died Friday from COVID-19 complications.
Chafin, 60, had represented the 38th Senate District since his election to the seat in 2014, and he represented Norton and part of Wise County along with Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, Smyth and Pulaski counties, the city of Radford, and part of Montgomery County.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday said state flags will be flown at half-staff until Chafin’s interment.
“He pushed hard to bring jobs and investment to his district,” Northam said in a statement Friday night, “and I will always be grateful for his courageous vote to expand health care for people who need it.”
Chafin, a lawyer, banker and cattle farmer, was elected to the House of Delegates in 2013, but a year later ran as a Republican in a special election to succeed Democrat Phillip Puckett as the 38th district senator.
In 2015, Chafin ran unopposed for his first full term as senator and in 2019 won re-election against independent George W. McCall III.
“Today, I lost one of my closest friends in Senator Ben Chafin,” First District Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said Friday. “Ben was a fighter, both in the Virginia Senate and in the courtroom as an attorney. I am honored to have been able to know and work with him. Ben is one of the most honorable and genuine individuals I have ever known, and his passing is a tremendous loss for our region.”
“Ben loved life, his family, his work, and the people of Southwest Virginia, for whom he advocated tirelessly,” said 40th District State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon. “He was a beloved member of the Senate of Virginia, where he will be sorely missed by all.”
“On behalf of the entire Ballad Health family, we are heartbroken by the death of Senator Ben Chafin due to complications from COVID-19,” Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said Friday. “Sen. Chafin was a kind and good man, and he was beloved in the Virginia Senate. He was a friend, and this hurts. He truly cared about people and had a kind way about how he advocated for the people he was entrusted to serve. He loved his family, and he loved Southwest Virginia.”
“As a native of Southwest Virginia, he cared deeply for its people and was a tremendous advocate for them in the state Senate,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-9th. “I will miss this good and dedicated public servant. My prayers are with his wife, Lora, and his family.”
Chafin is survived by his wife, Lora; children, Sophia Chafin Vance, Audra Chafin Hobart and Augustus Benton Chafin III; mother, Mary Miller Chafin; and sister, Virginia Supreme Court Justice Teresa M. Chafin.
The family will not hold a formal burial service and requests that in lieu of flowers and other acts of kindness, please make food bank donations in Chafin’s memory to the Elk Garden School Community Ministry at 52 Hayters Gap Road, Rosedale, VA., 24280.