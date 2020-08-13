KINGSPORT — A seventh confirmed Kingsport City Schools case of COVID-19 has been announced, this one of a staff member at Adams Elementary School.
"I can confirm that based on information provided by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, there has been a staff member at Adams Elementary confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19," Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True said in an email Thursday. "Per our established protocols, contact tracing has begun with the involvement of the KCS Supervisor of Nursing (Vicki Johnston) and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. Our maintenance and custodial department has also been notified and has initiated additional cleaning protocols as outlined in the KCS Framework for Opening the 2020-21 School Year - Operations Manual. Communication to families at the school level has occurred by the building principal."
Other cases were of two Washington Elementary staff and one Dobyns-Bennett wrestling student made Aug. 12, a D-B basketball players Aug. 11, another D-B basketball player Aug. 10 and one Jackson Elementary staff Aug. 10.